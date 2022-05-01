Morgan Stanley Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.04.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.01. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 534.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

