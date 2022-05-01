Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.54.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $316.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

