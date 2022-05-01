Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
