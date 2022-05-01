Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

