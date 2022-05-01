Mithril Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $29.38 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009878 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00215504 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.