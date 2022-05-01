MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $8,194.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,949.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.84 or 0.07275095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00254633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.56 or 0.00731394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00558882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00069888 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00313630 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

