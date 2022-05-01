Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE MTX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $88.62.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King cut their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
