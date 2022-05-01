Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Minera Alamos stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 241,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,639. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

