Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.