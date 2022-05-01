Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICR remained flat at $$2.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

