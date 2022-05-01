Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

MTD traded down $15.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,277.53. 138,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,356.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,462.31. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,225.56 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

