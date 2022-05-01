Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.10 ($10.86).

B4B3 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.14) target price on Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.32) target price on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Metro stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting €8.45 ($9.09). The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 million and a P/E ratio of 76.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.00. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a fifty-two week high of €12.30 ($13.23).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

