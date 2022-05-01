MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of MetLife worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.