Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MTLFF stock remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

