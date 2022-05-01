Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
MTLFF stock remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metallis Resources (MTLFF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.