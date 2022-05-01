Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.74. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 21,798 shares of company stock worth $130,989 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

