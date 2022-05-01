Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $7.24-7.36 EPS.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $88.69. 15,914,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,794,321. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 297,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

