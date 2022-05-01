Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercer International.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Mercer International had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercer International by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,474. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Mercer International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.