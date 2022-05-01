Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00232466 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.85 or 0.00536502 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

