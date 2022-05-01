Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFCSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF remained flat at $$7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

