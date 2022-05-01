McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCRAA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $71.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.51.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

