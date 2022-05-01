McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.16. 3,388,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.32. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

