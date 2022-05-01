M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.92

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.92 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.60). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.49), with a volume of 157,152 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.40 million and a P/E ratio of -84.78.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

