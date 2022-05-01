Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of Materion stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Materion Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.