Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,556 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $6,701,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.