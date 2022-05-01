Marlin Market Capitalization Reaches $79.67 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $79.67 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039475 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.61 or 0.07298946 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042912 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

