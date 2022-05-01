Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 215 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.42.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

