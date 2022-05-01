Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) to post $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.93 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

MRO traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 14,657,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,895,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.