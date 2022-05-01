Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. 102,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,577. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.