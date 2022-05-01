Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.
In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mannatech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.