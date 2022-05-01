Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mannatech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

