Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the March 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 66,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,721. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

