MahaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.94 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00008457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.71 or 0.07344917 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042435 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

