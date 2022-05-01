LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Shares of LYB opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after acquiring an additional 150,567 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2,268.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,222 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

