Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 182,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LOWLF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.24. 70,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.32. Lowell Farms has a twelve month low of 0.23 and a twelve month high of 1.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lowell Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

