Lossless Hits Market Capitalization of $17.77 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Lossless has a market capitalization of $17.77 million and $1.39 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.31 or 0.07253646 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.