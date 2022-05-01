LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAO remained flat at $$10.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 455,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 69,723 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.