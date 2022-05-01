Lithium (LITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Lithium (LITH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Lithium has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Lithium has a market cap of $6.68 million and $202,107.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.86 or 0.07351138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,118,914,744 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars.

