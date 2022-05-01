Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde updated its FY22 guidance to $11.65-11.90 EPS.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $311.96. 2,534,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Linde by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

