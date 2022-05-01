Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $129,891.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00257497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.