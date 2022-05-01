LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.32. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

