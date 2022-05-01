LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $6.43 on Thursday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is 11.38%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
