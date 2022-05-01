LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $6.43 on Thursday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

