Lethean Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $385,219.78 and $23.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.02 or 0.07295110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00253388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.62 or 0.00732981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.00589323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00070401 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310965 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

