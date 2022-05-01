LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.961 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.73 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 402,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $948.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

