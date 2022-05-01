Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $574,801.77 and approximately $24,426.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.88 or 0.07302405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

