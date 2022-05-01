LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €72.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.00 ($77.42).

Several research firms recently commented on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th.

ETR:LXS traded up €0.53 ($0.57) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €37.09 ($39.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.87 and a 200-day moving average of €49.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.47 ($35.99) and a 52-week high of €65.88 ($70.84).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

