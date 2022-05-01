Landbox (LAND) Trading Down 22.1% This Week

Landbox (LAND) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Landbox has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $68,201.17 and $24.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.74 or 0.07245839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.