Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 260,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after buying an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

