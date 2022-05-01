Kleros Market Cap Achieves $38.96 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002274 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,489,294 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

