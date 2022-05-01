Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NYSE KEX opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,289 shares of company stock worth $2,739,738. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kirby by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

