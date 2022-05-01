Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,892,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 2,783,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,865.6 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.90.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

