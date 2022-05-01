Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KMP.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.75.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.15. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$18.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

