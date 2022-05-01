KickToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $851,141.00 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $851,141.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00100711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00029335 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,492,917 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.